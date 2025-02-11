Strengthening EU-US Trade Ties at AI Summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reinforced her commitment to a fair trade relationship between the EU and the US. This assertion came during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at an AI Summit in Paris. The engagement underscores the mutual interests of both regions in maintaining robust economic connections.

Both leaders emphasized the significance of the EU-US partnership as a vital player in the geopolitical market, highlighting the need for strong alliances amidst global uncertainties. Their meeting reflects ongoing efforts to align transatlantic economic policies while navigating shared challenges.

The discussions took place in the margins of a summit focused on artificial intelligence, indicating that technological developments are likely a key area of interest in strengthening bilateral relations. The cooperation aims to ensure balanced trade practices and foster innovation across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)