Breakthrough in US-Russia Relations: American Teacher Freed

The U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff successfully negotiated the release of American teacher Marc Fogel, detained in Russia since 2021 for drug smuggling charges, as part of a diplomatic exchange. President Trump's involvement marks a potential turning point in US-Russia relations and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 12-02-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:16 IST
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff achieved a significant diplomatic victory on Tuesday by securing the release of Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher, from Russian detention, as announced by the White House. Fogel had been held since August 2021 on charges of drug smuggling.

Steve Witkoff, acting as Trump's chief Middle East envoy, made an unannounced journey to Russia to facilitate Fogel's release. As reported by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, both Witkoff and Fogel were departing Russian airspace, with Fogel expected to reunite with his family on U.S. soil soon.

This development follows President Trump's direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing a push to resolve the prolonged war in Ukraine. Fogel was initially sentenced to 14 years after being apprehended with 17 grams of marijuana, which he claimed was for medical purposes, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

