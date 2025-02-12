Tulsi Gabbard Set for Key Intelligence Role Amid Controversy
Tulsi Gabbard, a former U.S. Representative, is poised to be confirmed as the top U.S. spy. Despite having little intelligence background, Senate Republicans back her, following a procedural vote. Gabbard's past statements supporting U.S. adversaries have raised bipartisan concerns.
Tulsi Gabbard, a former U.S. Representative with limited intelligence experience, is on track to be confirmed as the nation's chief intelligence officer by Wednesday morning. Republicans have rallied around the contentious nominee, a choice once seen as a hotbed of debate during President Donald Trump's picks.
On Monday, the Senate voted 52-46 along party lines to limit debate on Gabbard's nomination, paving the way for her confirmation as head of the 18-agency intelligence community. Confirming Gabbard would mark another triumph in Trump's strategy to expedite Senate confirmations. Senate Majority Leader John Thune aims to begin proceedings for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another controversial pick, soon after Gabbard's vote.
Despite affected travel due to a snowstorm in Washington, the vote remained scheduled for shortly after midnight. Republicans, holding a 53-47 majority, were confident in Gabbard's confirmation. While Vice President JD Vance is absent, Republicans anticipated sufficient support without his tie-breaking vote.
(With inputs from agencies.)
