Canada Appoints Fentanyl Czar Amid Trump Tariff Threat

Canada has appointed Kevin Brosseau as its first fentanyl czar following a promise to U.S. President Donald Trump. The appointment aims to tackle the smuggling of fentanyl, with a focus on coordination between Canadian and U.S. agencies, to combat the illegal drug trade across the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 12-02-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 03:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a strategic move to counter potential U.S. tariffs and quell concerns over drug smuggling, Canada has appointed its first fentanyl czar. Kevin Brosseau, a seasoned intelligence official, will spearhead efforts to disrupt the illegal fentanyl trade.

This decision comes on the heels of diplomatic discussions between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had previously threatened tariffs on all Canadian imports, citing inadequate measures to curb fentanyl trafficking.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty emphasized the need for efficient cross-border cooperation. White House officials pointed out that although most illegal fentanyl enters the U.S. from the south, Canada and Mexico serve as transit points for smaller shipments.

