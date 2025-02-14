Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Israeli Hostages Prepare for Release

Hamas announces the release of three Israeli hostages amid escalating tensions in a fragile ceasefire deal. As negotiations teeter, allegations of unmet ceasefire conditions emerge, risking the resumption of conflict. The situation remains volatile with Trump’s controversial resettlement plan adding uncertainty to the truce’s future.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:08 IST
Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Israeli Hostages Prepare for Release
Hamas militants have announced the imminent release of three Israeli hostages over the weekend as part of a tenuous ceasefire agreement, which has been hanging by a thread following disputes that nearly reignited conflict in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The hostages include Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, all abducted during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The ceasefire, effective since January 21, stipulates Israel's release of over 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages. So far, the truce has seen 21 hostages and more than 730 Palestinian prisoners released. However, the deal faces collapse threats as Hamas accuses Israel of failing to meet certain conditions, such as providing sufficient aid to Gaza.

Tensions are intensified by Trump's controversial proposal to resettle Palestinians and further complicated by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's bold stance against Hamas. With international diplomacy at play, the stakes rise as the clock ticks towards the next phase, fraught with uncertainties over the future of hostages and regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

