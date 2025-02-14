Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Accuses Lucknow Police of Unlawful Detention

The Samajwadi Party claimed the Lucknow Police forcibly detained the president of its trade wing, Manish Jagan Aggarwal, raising concerns about his safety. The allegations were posted on social media platform X; the police have yet to respond. Aggarwal's health and pregnant wife amplify concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:46 IST
Samajwadi Party Accuses Lucknow Police of Unlawful Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has leveled serious accusations against the Lucknow Police, alleging that officers forcibly detained the president of its trade wing, Mr. Manish Jagan Aggarwal. The opposition party expressed deep concerns for Aggarwal's safety following what it describes as an unreasonable police action.

The allegations surfaced on social media platform X, where the party detailed the incident and expressed its alarm. Notably, the Samajwadi Party highlighted Aggarwal's health condition, stating he suffers from high blood pressure, as well as mentioning that his wife is pregnant, increasing worries about the family's well-being.

The Samajwadi Party's post was addressed to the official accounts of the Lucknow Police and the police commissioner on platform X; however, an immediate response from the authorities has yet to be issued, leaving the situation tense and unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025