Samajwadi Party Accuses Lucknow Police of Unlawful Detention

The Samajwadi Party has leveled serious accusations against the Lucknow Police, alleging that officers forcibly detained the president of its trade wing, Mr. Manish Jagan Aggarwal. The opposition party expressed deep concerns for Aggarwal's safety following what it describes as an unreasonable police action.

The allegations surfaced on social media platform X, where the party detailed the incident and expressed its alarm. Notably, the Samajwadi Party highlighted Aggarwal's health condition, stating he suffers from high blood pressure, as well as mentioning that his wife is pregnant, increasing worries about the family's well-being.

The Samajwadi Party's post was addressed to the official accounts of the Lucknow Police and the police commissioner on platform X; however, an immediate response from the authorities has yet to be issued, leaving the situation tense and unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)