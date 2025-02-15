Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Elected Chair of AU Commission Amid Congo Conflict Concerns

In a pivotal decision during Saturday's summit, African leaders elected Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as the chair of the African Union commission. The meeting was overshadowed by growing concerns that the conflict in Congo could escalate into a broader regional war.

Djibouti's Economy and Finance Minister, Ilyas Dawaleh, confirmed Youssouf's victory via a post on the X platform, highlighting his long-standing experience in international diplomacy. Youssouf has been serving as Djibouti's foreign minister since 2005, preceded by his role as ambassador to Egypt.

During his tenure as foreign minister, Youssouf has contributed to the governments of three different Djiboutian presidents, bringing considerable expertise to his new leadership role in the African Union commission.

