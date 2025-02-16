Left Menu

Diplomatic Call Sets Stage for U.S.-Russia Leadership Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a phone conversation focused on arranging a meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump. The call touched on Ukraine, Palestine, and Middle Eastern issues, emphasizing a return to respectful dialogue between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:50 IST
Diplomatic Call Sets Stage for U.S.-Russia Leadership Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone call on Saturday. The discussion aimed to lay the groundwork for an upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The call was reportedly initiated by the U.S., with both parties expressing eagerness to collaborate on pressing international challenges. Key areas of focus included the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and broader regional tensions in the Middle East, such as the situation in Palestine.

Lavrov and Rubio emphasized their commitment to reviving a respectful interstate dialogue, resonating with the diplomatic tone established by their presidents. This call follows recent discussions between Trump and Putin, marking the first direct communication between the U.S. and Russian leaders since early 2022 when Putin spoke with Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025