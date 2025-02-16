Diplomatic Call Sets Stage for U.S.-Russia Leadership Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone call on Saturday. The discussion aimed to lay the groundwork for an upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The call was reportedly initiated by the U.S., with both parties expressing eagerness to collaborate on pressing international challenges. Key areas of focus included the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and broader regional tensions in the Middle East, such as the situation in Palestine.

Lavrov and Rubio emphasized their commitment to reviving a respectful interstate dialogue, resonating with the diplomatic tone established by their presidents. This call follows recent discussions between Trump and Putin, marking the first direct communication between the U.S. and Russian leaders since early 2022 when Putin spoke with Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)