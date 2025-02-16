Netanyahu and Rubio: United Stance Against Iran's Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Jerusalem to reinforce their commitment to countering Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence. Netanyahu highlighted the necessity of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, citing the enduring Israeli-Iranian rivalry as a central security challenge.

In their meeting, Rubio emphasized Iran's role in regional instability, linking it to terrorist activities and aggression, while Netanyahu acknowledged receiving the full backing of U.S. President Donald Trump for Israel's operations in Gaza. The situation remains tense, with Israel having carried out significant actions against Iran-backed factions like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump's controversial proposal to transform Gaza into an international beach resort has drawn criticism, reflecting fears of further displacement for Palestinians. Meanwhile, Rubio warns of potential destabilization in Syria following Assad's fall, as the U.S. strategizes its role in the region amidst ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges.

