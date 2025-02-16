Left Menu

Unity in Europe: Finland's Push for Strong Ukraine Stance

Finland's president, Alexander Stubb, calls for increased EU support for Ukraine and intensified sanctions on Russia. At the Munich Security Conference, Stubb emphasized the need for action over talk, proposing a three-phase approach toward peace negotiations. European leaders are urged to solidify their stance as the US seeks diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:24 IST
At the Munich Security Conference, Finland's President Alexander Stubb urged European leaders to prioritize substantive action over rhetoric in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Stubb laid out a three-phase approach: pre-negotiation, ceasefire, and long-term peace negotiations. He advocated for rearming Ukraine and maximizing sanctions on Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

As Europe grapples with the diplomatic challenges set by US initiatives, French President Emmanuel Macron convenes European leaders in Paris to strategize on cohesive support for Ukraine. Emerging alliances signal a collective European resolve, reminiscent of the COVID-19 crisis era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

