Unity in Europe: Finland's Push for Strong Ukraine Stance

At the Munich Security Conference, Finland's President Alexander Stubb urged European leaders to prioritize substantive action over rhetoric in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Stubb laid out a three-phase approach: pre-negotiation, ceasefire, and long-term peace negotiations. He advocated for rearming Ukraine and maximizing sanctions on Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

As Europe grapples with the diplomatic challenges set by US initiatives, French President Emmanuel Macron convenes European leaders in Paris to strategize on cohesive support for Ukraine. Emerging alliances signal a collective European resolve, reminiscent of the COVID-19 crisis era.

(With inputs from agencies.)