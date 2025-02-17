Trump's Bold Moves: Executive Authority, Workforce Cuts, and International Impact

President Donald Trump remains a central figure in U.S. domestic news with his bold assertions on executive authority. Echoing Napoleon Bonaparte, Trump stated that 'He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,' defending his expansive view of presidential powers amid numerous legal challenges.

In Kentucky, severe weather has led to the tragic loss of eight lives, with ongoing rescue operations. The state is grappling with the aftermath of intense rainfall and unseasonal snowy conditions, highlighting the urgent need for disaster response efforts.

Trump's administration has also impacted federal agencies, with significant layoffs reported at the NIH and the Digital Services Office. These moves align with Trump's agenda to reduce government size, stirring controversy domestically and affecting international relations, as seen with Defense Secretary Hegseth's unsettling European debut.

