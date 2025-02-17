Left Menu

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

The Amritsar airport received 112 Indian deportees from the US amid ongoing crackdowns by the Trump administration on illegal immigrants. The deportees, including women and minors, were taken to their respective homes after processing. Allegations of mistreatment during transit have sparked outrage in India.

Updated: 17-02-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 05:36 IST
  • India

Amritsar airport was the landing ground for another group of 112 Indian deportees on Sunday night, marking the third batch returned by the US amid a stringent immigration crackdown. Many criticized the treatment they received, alleging mistreatment during the journey, fueling a growing controversy.

Among the deportees were 19 women and 14 minors, returning home to various states after an arduous journey. Officials ensured their safe transit to hometowns, completing necessary formalities and extending logistical support. Allegations of shackling and violation of cultural practices, like Sikh turbans being removed, have intensified public scrutiny.

Authorities are investigating fraudulent travel agents blamed for duping these individuals into the perilous journey. State and local officials, including Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have condemned the actions at both ends and called for an end to such perilous migration routes. Stories from deportees reveal the harsh realities of illegal immigration, echoing broader socio-economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

