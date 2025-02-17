Palaniswami's Mega Alliance Blueprint for 2026: A Political Battle Against DMK

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has unveiled plans for a formidable alliance to contest the 2026 Assembly elections, directly challenging the DMK. Addressing a youth forum conference, Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for his governance, particularly in handling crimes against women and children.

In his address, Palaniswami doubted the consistency of the DMK's ideological commitment, citing their historical alliances with both the BJP and Congress. He accused the ruling party of opportunism, changing alliances as per convenience, and questioned Stalin's ideological steadfastness.

Furthermore, Palaniswami assured that Tamil Nadu would persist with its two-language policy, opposing the Centre's educational mandates. He urged the DMK to utilize its parliamentary representation to secure pending MGNREGA funds, while affirming AIADMK's commitment to regional policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)