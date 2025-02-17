Left Menu

Palaniswami's Mega Alliance Blueprint for 2026: A Political Battle Against DMK

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami announced plans for a mega alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections to challenge DMK's dominance. He criticized Chief Minister Stalin on issues like crimes against women. Palaniswami highlighted the AIADMK's distinct electoral strategy and accused DMK of ideological compromises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 17-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 09:01 IST
Palaniswami's Mega Alliance Blueprint for 2026: A Political Battle Against DMK
M K Stalin Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has unveiled plans for a formidable alliance to contest the 2026 Assembly elections, directly challenging the DMK. Addressing a youth forum conference, Palaniswami criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for his governance, particularly in handling crimes against women and children.

In his address, Palaniswami doubted the consistency of the DMK's ideological commitment, citing their historical alliances with both the BJP and Congress. He accused the ruling party of opportunism, changing alliances as per convenience, and questioned Stalin's ideological steadfastness.

Furthermore, Palaniswami assured that Tamil Nadu would persist with its two-language policy, opposing the Centre's educational mandates. He urged the DMK to utilize its parliamentary representation to secure pending MGNREGA funds, while affirming AIADMK's commitment to regional policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025