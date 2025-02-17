U.S. Envoy Asserts Ukraine's Sovereignty in Peace Negotiations

In a significant assertion of Ukraine's autonomy in peace talks, Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President's envoy to Ukraine, emphasized that the crafting of any peace arrangement rests solely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his people.

Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Kellogg underscored that external forces will not dictate terms to Ukraine, reinforcing the country's self-determination in the ongoing negotiations.

Preparations are underway for his trip to Ukraine, where Kellogg is scheduled to meet with President Zelenskiy to discuss the nation's path forward.

