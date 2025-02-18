Scandal Rocks Milei's Presidency: Cryptocurrency Controversy Looms
Argentine President Javier Milei faces an investigation for allegedly promoting a cryptocurrency that experienced a rapid decline. The 'rug pull' scam has left investors with losses and sparked legal actions. The scandal threatens his administration's credibility and could impact upcoming midterm elections.
Argentine President Javier Milei is embroiled in a major scandal involving a cryptocurrency crash. An investigation is underway to determine his role in allegedly promoting the $LIBRA coin, which saw a brief surge before plummeting, leaving many investors with significant losses.
The controversy has sparked allegations of a 'rug pull' scam, where backers withdraw funds after artificially inflating the currency's value. Argentina's judiciary and U.S. courts have received numerous complaints, potentially jeopardizing Milei's administration ahead of midterm elections.
While Milei's supporters describe him as a victim of political machinations, opposition forces are considering impeachment proceedings. The incident threatens to undermine his government's momentum, particularly its push for market deregulation and economic reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
