Riyadh Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia's Talks Amidst Ukraine Tensions

U.S. and Russian officials met in Riyadh to discuss ending the Ukraine war, raising concerns in Kyiv and Europe over potential compromises. Critics fear Trump's approach might favor Moscow, while Ukraine insists on direct involvement in any deals. European leaders discuss defense strategies and potential peacekeeping roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Riyadh, U.S. and Russian officials convened to discuss potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, closely monitored by Ukraine and European leaders, raises debates over its implications and potential compromises that may arise.

Critics express concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's approach could favor Russian interests, while neglecting Ukrainian security concerns. The discussions come shortly after Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and signal heightened diplomatic efforts from the U.S. to resolve the conflict.

As European leaders discuss defense strategies, including potential peacekeeping deployments in Ukraine, the dynamics of U.S. and European influence in the region continue to evolve amid these high-stakes negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

