Riyadh Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia's Talks Amidst Ukraine Tensions

In Riyadh, U.S. and Russian officials convened to discuss potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, closely monitored by Ukraine and European leaders, raises debates over its implications and potential compromises that may arise.

Critics express concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's approach could favor Russian interests, while neglecting Ukrainian security concerns. The discussions come shortly after Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and signal heightened diplomatic efforts from the U.S. to resolve the conflict.

As European leaders discuss defense strategies, including potential peacekeeping deployments in Ukraine, the dynamics of U.S. and European influence in the region continue to evolve amid these high-stakes negotiations.

