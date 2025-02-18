BJP's Unwavering Grip on Gujarat: A Testament to Development Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the enduring and strengthening relationship between Gujarat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party achieved resounding success in the state's local body elections.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Gujarat through a social media post, Modi described the victory as a triumph for developmental politics, highlighting the electorate's repeated confidence in the BJP. Such victories, he noted, invigorate the party's dedication to public service.

Modi lauded the efforts of BJP workers, attributing the sweeping results to their on-the-ground commitment. In the recent elections, the BJP clinched victory in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 60 municipalities, and all taluka panchayats, also wresting control of several municipalities from the Congress, affirming its persistent electoral dominance in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)