Lula's Upcoming Visit to France: Strengthening Ties
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to travel to France in June for a state visit and to participate in a UN oceans conference. Lula confirmed this in a social media post after discussing bilateral relations with French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call.
In a social media post, Lula confirmed that he accepted the invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he discussed various aspects of their countries' partnership during a recent phone conversation.
This visit signifies a step forward in Brazil-France relations, with environmental issues, particularly oceanic conservation, taking center stage at the conference.
