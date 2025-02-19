Lula's Upcoming Visit to France: Strengthening Ties

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced that he will visit France in June, both for a state visit and to attend a United Nations oceans conference. This trip aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Brazil and France.

In a social media post, Lula confirmed that he accepted the invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he discussed various aspects of their countries' partnership during a recent phone conversation.

This visit signifies a step forward in Brazil-France relations, with environmental issues, particularly oceanic conservation, taking center stage at the conference.

