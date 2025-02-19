Turmoil in New York: Federal Prosecutors Resist Dismissal of Mayor Adams' Charges

A federal judge has ordered U.S. prosecutors to explain their request to dismiss charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. This move follows a directive from a Trump-appointed official, sparking resignations from several federal prosecutors.

Judge Dale Ho, appointed by former President Biden, has scheduled a hearing to address the reasons behind the dismissal request. Tensions rise as four deputy mayors announced their resignations, expressing a lack of support for Adams amid allegations of bribery.

Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the serious nature of dismissing voter-elected officials, voicing concerns about the reported misconduct. The Justice Department seeks to dismiss charges, claiming their decision is unrelated to case merits but rather to assist in Trump's immigration crackdown efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)