BJP's Power Shift: Delhi's New Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as central observers for the election of its Delhi legislature party leader, who will subsequently become the capital's chief minister.

With the central leadership deliberating at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, the legislature party is set to meet and elect its leader. The BJP, after a nearly 27-year hiatus, has secured power in Delhi with a mix of first-time MLAs and seasoned politicians. This election results in a wide range of potential candidates for the top position.

The newly chosen leader will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to stake a claim to form the new government. As preparations for a monumental swearing-in ceremony at Ramleela Ground progress, it is anticipated that around 50,000 attendees, including prominent figures like Prime Minister Modi, cabinet ministers, and NDA state chiefs, will witness the event on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)