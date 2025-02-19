In a recent development that has caught worldwide attention, Ukrainians have dismissed critical remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump. The remarks accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of initiating the ongoing war with Russia and called for elections in Ukraine during wartime.

Trump's comments have left many Ukrainians dismayed given the country's current position as a victim in the conflict. As an ally, the U.S.'s shift in rhetoric has raised concerns over the stability of support Ukraine might expect in its struggle against Russian forces.

Residents of Kyiv and Ukrainian officials alike continue to stress the nation's determination to fight for its survival. Despite criticisms, citizens advocate for unity and seek bolstered support from European neighbors amid fears of decreased U.S. backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)