Trump Taps Familiar Faces for Justice Department Leadership

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate advisers from his initial term for key roles in the Justice Department, among them John Eisenberg for the national security division and Brett Shumate for the civil division. These nominations seek Senate confirmation as Trump continues reshaping the department.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to bring experienced advisers from his first term back into prominent Justice Department roles, including John Eisenberg to oversee the national security division and Brett Shumate to manage the civil division. Shumate, already acting head of the civil division, has been defending the administration in lawsuits regarding federal dismissals and agency dismantling.

Shumate, who previously worked at the Jones Day law firm linked to Trump, could not uphold Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship, which a judge deemed unconstitutional. He has been a deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Division's Federal Programs Branch during 2017-2021 under Trump.

John Eisenberg has an extensive background, having served as a legal adviser to the National Security Council and held senior roles in the Justice Department. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Additionally, Patrick Davis is nominated for the Office of Legislative Affairs for the third time. The selections await Senate approval, coinciding with Trump's directive to remove U.S. attorneys from the previous Biden administration.

