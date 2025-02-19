Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to late PM Manmohan Singh, highlighting his contributions to India's economic reforms and leadership from 2004 to 2014. Singh, known as the 'father of economic reforms,' played a crucial role in liberalising India's economy in 1991.

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, honoured the memory of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the state legislative assembly's Budget session. Praising Singh's economic acumen and leadership from 2004 to 2014, Patel acknowledged Singh's pivotal role in driving India's economic reforms.

On the assembly's first day, leaders paid homage to Singh, who passed away last December at 92. Patel lauded Singh's educational background and key positions held, such as Finance Secretary and Reserve Bank Governor, emphasizing his contributions to the nation's prosperity.

Singh, recognized globally as the 'father of economic reforms,' introduced transformative policies in 1991. Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda noted Singh's resilience amidst corruption allegations, admiring his legacy of reform initiatives like MNREGA and the Right to Information Act.

