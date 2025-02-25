Left Menu

UN Resolution: A Neutral Step Towards Ukraine Peace

The United Nations Security Council, despite ongoing tensions, passed a U.S.-drafted resolution on Ukraine's invasion anniversary advocating for peace. Mixed reactions from global leaders highlight concerns, while the U.N. General Assembly clashed on supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, underscoring geopolitical complexities in achieving lasting peace.

The United Nations Security Council, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution that takes a neutral stance. This move by the Security Council aims to pave the way for peace negotiations amid President Trump's efforts to mediate.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea emphasized the resolution's significance in laying the groundwork for a peaceful future involving Ukraine, Russia, and the broader international community. However, some European allies express apprehension towards Trump's emphasis on Russia, fearing exclusion from future talks.

The U.N. General Assembly displayed division, rejecting to dilute its long-standing support for Ukraine's sovereignty. This diplomatic split captures the deep-rooted challenges in pursuing a comprehensive peace, as highlighted by Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa's affirmations regarding Ukraine's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

