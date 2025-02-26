BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht: Set to Claim Deputy Speaker Role

In a significant move within the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to propose the name of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for the coveted deputy speaker slot. Scheduled for February 27, the nomination sees Bisht, a seasoned political figure, standing unchallenged for the post.

The official list of business from the Speaker's office indicates two separate motions for Bisht's election. CM Gupta, alongside Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, will spearhead the first motion, while MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, with support from Gajender Singh Yadav, will propose the second motion.

Accompanying his political ambitions, Bisht recently secured victory in the Mustafabad assembly seat, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by a margin of over 17,000 votes. The day's assembly session agenda will also address issues under Rule 280 and continue debate on the CAG report concerning Delhi's liquor policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)