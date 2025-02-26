Left Menu

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: BJP Adds New Faces Ahead of Election

With assembly elections looming, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his council by adding seven new BJP ministers, totalling 36. The reshuffle emphasizes strategic caste representation and regional balancing, and follows BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's resignation to focus on party strengthening.

Patna | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:19 IST
  India

In a strategic move ahead of assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his ministerial council by inducting seven new BJP faces.

The reshuffle raises the total number of ministers to 36, the maximum allowable for the 243-member assembly, and comes after BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's resignation to focus on party work.

The new ministers represent a calculated mix of caste and regional profiles, aimed at consolidating BJP's voter base across Bihar, according to political observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

