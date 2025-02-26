Bihar Cabinet Expansion: BJP Adds New Faces Ahead of Election

In a strategic move ahead of assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his ministerial council by inducting seven new BJP faces.

The reshuffle raises the total number of ministers to 36, the maximum allowable for the 243-member assembly, and comes after BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's resignation to focus on party work.

The new ministers represent a calculated mix of caste and regional profiles, aimed at consolidating BJP's voter base across Bihar, according to political observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)