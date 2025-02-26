Bihar Cabinet Expansion: BJP Adds New Faces Ahead of Election
With assembly elections looming, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his council by adding seven new BJP ministers, totalling 36. The reshuffle emphasizes strategic caste representation and regional balancing, and follows BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's resignation to focus on party strengthening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his ministerial council by inducting seven new BJP faces.
The reshuffle raises the total number of ministers to 36, the maximum allowable for the 243-member assembly, and comes after BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's resignation to focus on party work.
The new ministers represent a calculated mix of caste and regional profiles, aimed at consolidating BJP's voter base across Bihar, according to political observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India long championed vision of peace, security & development, that is collaborative: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
India believes international order, peace cannot be ensured from position of weakness: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
Definition of front line is changing fast today: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave at Aero India.
Chhattisgarh Urban Elections: A Battle for Political Supremacy
Increasing number of conflicts make our world more unpredictable place: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave at Aero India.