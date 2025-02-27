Left Menu

Language Clash: Union Minister Challenges Tamil Nadu on Language Policy

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw questions Rahul Gandhi over Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language policy, amid accusations of a 'monolithic Hindi identity'. The issue underscores tensions between Tamil Nadu and the central government, which is accused of imposing Hindi despite assurances of respect for local languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:52 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has publicly challenged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding his position on Tamil Nadu's firm resistance to the central government's three-language policy. This policy has been criticized for promoting a 'monolithic Hindi identity' that threatens regional languages.

In a social media post, Vaishnaw directly addressed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, querying whether Gandhi, representing a Hindi-speaking constituency, supports the state's stance. This interaction highlights ongoing tensions over language policies in India.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's resistance reflects deeper concerns about cultural erosion, with state parties voicing fears over potential threats to educational autonomy. The Union Government, however, insists it respects regional languages and denies imposing Hindi, while the BJP criticizes local governance and corruption under the DMK leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

