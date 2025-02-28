Left Menu

UP Minister Slams Opposition for 'Insulting' Mahakumbh and Hindu Traditions

UP Minister Nitin Agrawal criticized the Samajwadi Party and Congress for disrespecting the Mahakumbh, calling their comments an insult to Hindu traditions. He praised the event's successful conclusion and massive participation under Prime Minister Modi's vision, warning of electoral consequences in 2027 for the opposition's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:21 IST
UP Minister Slams Opposition for 'Insulting' Mahakumbh and Hindu Traditions
Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Nitin Agrawal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Nitin Agrawal on Friday lambasted the Samajwadi Party and Congress for their critical remarks on the recently concluded Mahakumbh. Agrawal labeled their comments as an affront to Hindu faith and eternal traditions.

Speaking on the grand festival's accomplishments, Agrawal noted the 66 million devotees who participated, emphasizing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in planning and executing the event seamlessly. He stressed that criticisms from the opposition amounted to disrespecting Sanatan Dharma, predicting serious repercussions in the 2027 elections.

Targeting Congress, he questioned the absence of its prominent leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi from the Mahakumbh. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath publicly commended the state's police forces for ensuring the event's safety, attributing its success to Modi's visionary approach. The Chief Minister highlighted that the effective deployment of technology and management ensured a well-organized, record-setting 'Divya Kumbh Bhavya Kumbh' in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

