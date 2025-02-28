Clash Over CEC Appointment: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal

The ongoing political tensions in West Bengal have reached a new pinnacle as Mamata Banerjee, the state's Chief Minister, has publicly questioned the integrity of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar. This move has prompted Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, to address the issue with the Election Commission directly.

Adhikari, representing the BJP, has criticized Banerjee for allegedly undermining constitutional bodies and for questioning the CEC's appointment, which he claims was conducted transparently. He asserts that such appointments should not be subjected to political bias or allegations.

In the backdrop of these events, both parties continue to engage in a battle over voter list integrity, with accusations flying concerning fake voter entries and external interference. The BJP demands scrutiny and accuracy in the electoral rolls, alleging malpractice by TMC, while also advocating for biometric verification in upcoming elections.

