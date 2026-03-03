Odisha on High Alert for Safe and Secure Festivities

Odisha's Director General of Police YB Khurania has issued directives for heightened security during upcoming festivals, focusing on the safety of women and elderly citizens. Khurania emphasized the importance of ensuring incident-free celebrations by maintaining constant vigilance, especially on social media platforms, to prevent the spread of rumors and provocative content.

Enhanced security measures have been enforced, with local police chiefs instructed to remain on high alert, particularly in sensitive areas. Surveillance will be strengthened with the installation of CCTV cameras, while cyber cells are to monitor platforms around the clock. Additional patrolling has been mandated in vulnerable regions, along with strict measures against drunk driving and traffic violations.

In Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena announced a comprehensive security plan for peaceful Holi celebrations, deploying 31 platoons of force, mobile units, and ensuring the safety of foreign tourists. These precautionary measures aim to protect the public and facilitate peaceful festivities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)