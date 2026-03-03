Left Menu

Odisha on High Alert for Safe and Secure Festivities

Odisha DGP YB Khurania directed heightened security measures during upcoming festivals, emphasizing protection for women and the elderly. He instructed vigilance on social media, deployment of police forces, and preventive actions, while Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena implemented a comprehensive security plan for Holi, ensuring safety for all citizens and foreign tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:04 IST
Odisha on High Alert for Safe and Secure Festivities
Odisha DGP YB Khurania
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Director General of Police YB Khurania has issued directives for heightened security during upcoming festivals, focusing on the safety of women and elderly citizens. Khurania emphasized the importance of ensuring incident-free celebrations by maintaining constant vigilance, especially on social media platforms, to prevent the spread of rumors and provocative content.

Enhanced security measures have been enforced, with local police chiefs instructed to remain on high alert, particularly in sensitive areas. Surveillance will be strengthened with the installation of CCTV cameras, while cyber cells are to monitor platforms around the clock. Additional patrolling has been mandated in vulnerable regions, along with strict measures against drunk driving and traffic violations.

In Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena announced a comprehensive security plan for peaceful Holi celebrations, deploying 31 platoons of force, mobile units, and ensuring the safety of foreign tourists. These precautionary measures aim to protect the public and facilitate peaceful festivities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India
2
Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat' Ensures Holi Peace with Massive Crackdown

 India
3
Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

 India
4
Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Studies

Delhi Bolsters Flood Defenses with Major Drain Desilting and Scientific Stud...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026