Shakeup in Justice Department as Top Federal Prosecutor Demotes Senior Leaders
Ed Martin, interim U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., has demoted several senior prosecutors, including those handling high-profile cases such as the Oath Keepers trial and a congressional subpoena case against Peter Navarro. These changes, viewed as part of a larger shakeup, have sparked confusion and concern within the department.
In a significant reorganization, the interim U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., Ed Martin, has demoted several senior prosecutors. The affected individuals, who have been reassigned to handle misdemeanor cases, previously worked on major cases including those involving the Oath Keepers and former Trump advisers.
The shakeup within one of the Justice Department's most essential offices has raised eyebrows and concern. The moves are part of Martin's broader effort to realign resources, though sources from within the department describe the office as being in chaos, with top talent being reassigned to entry-level tasks.
The demotions come amidst allegations of Martin advancing politically motivated agendas, having previously pressed for partisan investigations. The changes have reportedly demoralized the office, with fears that critical prosecutions could be undermined. Martin has not commented publicly on the moves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
