Trump Criticizes UK Data Access Demands, Comparing Them to China

In a recent interview with The Spectator, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the UK government's request to Apple for user data access, likening it to methods associated with China.

Trump communicated his disapproval during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, emphasizing his concerns over data privacy and security.

Amidst these tensions, Apple responded by suspending an advanced security encryption feature for its UK users, highlighting the growing international debate around data protection laws and government access.

