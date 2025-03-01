Global Leaders Rally Around Ukraine as White House Meeting Between Zelenskiy and Trump Turns Contentious

A tense meeting at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in discord, provoking a wave of international commentary. Leaders across the globe have ardently voiced their backing for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his country's unwavering support, noting that Ukraine's fight is integral for democracy and sovereignty. Similarly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Germany's commitment to seeking lasting peace alongside Europe.

With countries like France, Italy, and Norway also joining the fray, the consensus remains strong: global unity is crucial in the face of Russian hostilities. As the fallout continues, the call for dialogue, unification, and an enduring solution for Ukraine reverberates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)