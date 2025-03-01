Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally Around Ukraine as White House Meeting Between Zelenskiy and Trump Turns Contentious

A contentious meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House sparked global reactions. World leaders expressed support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression, emphasizing the need for lasting peace and unity in the fight for democracy and freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:02 IST
A tense meeting at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in discord, provoking a wave of international commentary. Leaders across the globe have ardently voiced their backing for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his country's unwavering support, noting that Ukraine's fight is integral for democracy and sovereignty. Similarly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Germany's commitment to seeking lasting peace alongside Europe.

With countries like France, Italy, and Norway also joining the fray, the consensus remains strong: global unity is crucial in the face of Russian hostilities. As the fallout continues, the call for dialogue, unification, and an enduring solution for Ukraine reverberates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

