Left Menu

Congress Reorganizes Leadership as Maharashtra Assembly Session Approaches

In a strategic move, the Congress party has reorganized its leadership in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Amin Patel and Amit Deshmukh have been appointed as the deputy leader and chief whip, respectively. The party is gearing up for the upcoming budget session, presenting a united front despite its reduced legislative strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:15 IST
Congress Reorganizes Leadership as Maharashtra Assembly Session Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra legislative assembly's budget session looms, the Congress party is proactively reshuffling its leadership ranks. Key appointments include Amin Patel as the deputy leader and Amit Deshmukh as the chief whip, signaling a strategic approach to bolster its standing amidst a diminished legislative presence.

In an official statement, the Congress outlined further appointments: Vishwajeet Kadam as assembly group secretary, with Shirish Naik and Sanjay Meshram serving as whips. These changes come at a crucial time as the party holds only 16 seats, its lowest count in history.

Amid this reshuffle, Satej Patil has been named the group leader in the legislative council, while leadership roles have been assigned to Abhijit Vanjari and Rajesh Rathod as chief whip and whip, respectively. The party currently has eight MLC seats, poised to take on the legislative challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025