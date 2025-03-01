Congress Reorganizes Leadership as Maharashtra Assembly Session Approaches

As the Maharashtra legislative assembly's budget session looms, the Congress party is proactively reshuffling its leadership ranks. Key appointments include Amin Patel as the deputy leader and Amit Deshmukh as the chief whip, signaling a strategic approach to bolster its standing amidst a diminished legislative presence.

In an official statement, the Congress outlined further appointments: Vishwajeet Kadam as assembly group secretary, with Shirish Naik and Sanjay Meshram serving as whips. These changes come at a crucial time as the party holds only 16 seats, its lowest count in history.

Amid this reshuffle, Satej Patil has been named the group leader in the legislative council, while leadership roles have been assigned to Abhijit Vanjari and Rajesh Rathod as chief whip and whip, respectively. The party currently has eight MLC seats, poised to take on the legislative challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)