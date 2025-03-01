PKK Ceasefire Signals Shift in Turkiye's Kurdish Conflict

Kurdish militants, who have been engaged in a protracted 40-year conflict in Turkiye, announced a ceasefire on Saturday. This development follows a call for peace from their imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan, potentially indicating a significant political shift in the region.

The ceasefire declaration by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) comes amid regional realignments, including changes in Syria and Lebanon, and ongoing conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war. This announcement was published through Firat News Agency, highlighting an opportunity for reconciliation.

The PKK emphasized the importance of democratic politics and legal frameworks to facilitate peace, while Turkey's President Erdogan sees this as a fresh phase in peace efforts. The initiative may also play a role in garnering Kurdish support for constitutional reform aimed at extending Erdogan's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)