Tejashwi Yadav Calls for 'New Vision' in Bihar's Government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the two-decade rule of the NDA government in Bihar, comparing it to vehicles banned for pollution. He urged for a change, accusing the government of perpetuating poverty and corruption. Yadav's comments coincided with CM Nitish Kumar's 74th birthday greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:43 IST
On Saturday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar, likening its 20-year rule to an outdated vehicle that pollutes the state with inefficiency and corruption. Yadav emphasized that just as Bihar prohibits vehicles older than 15 years for contributing to pollution, the time has come to replace what he described as a burdensome government.

Yadav accused the current administration under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of fostering what he termed as the 'pollution of poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime, and migration' over the last two decades. In a sharp rebuke, he stated that the youth of Bihar are determined to oust the 'dilapidated, sick, and unreliable' government in favor of new leadership focused on employment and development.

In an interesting turn, Yadav's pointed comments were made on the day Nitish Kumar celebrated his 74th birthday and received accolades from notable figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite political tensions, Yadav extended his own birthday greetings to the Chief Minister, echoing a politically charged atmosphere in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

