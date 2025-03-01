Political Storm: Karnataka Deputy CM's Isha Center Visit Sparks Debate

The political landscape in Karnataka is buzzing with controversy following Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent visit to the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu, run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The event, which coincided with Mahashivaratri celebrations, has deeply divided the state Congress leaders.

K N Rajanna, the state's Cooperative Minister, expressed his disapproval over Shivakumar sharing a stage with figures critical of Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi. Rajanna questioned the appropriateness of such engagement, given Sadhguru’s public distancing from Gandhi.

In contrast, former MP D K Suresh defended his brother, asserting that Shivakumar kept the party informed about his attendance at the event. Suresh clarified that the visit was neither hidden nor politically motivated, a sentiment echoed by other party members who attribute the uproar to media sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)