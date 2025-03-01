Political Storm: Karnataka Deputy CM's Isha Center Visit Sparks Debate
The visit by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre for Mahashivaratri celebrations stirred controversy within the state Congress unit. Some leaders questioned the move citing disagreements with the hosts, while others defended Shivakumar's decision, emphasizing transparency and personal faith.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Karnataka is buzzing with controversy following Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent visit to the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu, run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The event, which coincided with Mahashivaratri celebrations, has deeply divided the state Congress leaders.
K N Rajanna, the state's Cooperative Minister, expressed his disapproval over Shivakumar sharing a stage with figures critical of Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi. Rajanna questioned the appropriateness of such engagement, given Sadhguru’s public distancing from Gandhi.
In contrast, former MP D K Suresh defended his brother, asserting that Shivakumar kept the party informed about his attendance at the event. Suresh clarified that the visit was neither hidden nor politically motivated, a sentiment echoed by other party members who attribute the uproar to media sensationalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Reinstates Foreign Aid Funding Amidst Controversy
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Mass CFPB Firings
State Department's Halted Electric Vehicle Purchase Sparks Controversy
Arunachal Pradesh Drug Controversy: Police Officers Suspended
Political Turmoil: Congress Criticizes BJP Over President's Rule in Manipur