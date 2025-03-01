Left Menu

Political Storm: Karnataka Deputy CM's Isha Center Visit Sparks Debate

The visit by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre for Mahashivaratri celebrations stirred controversy within the state Congress unit. Some leaders questioned the move citing disagreements with the hosts, while others defended Shivakumar's decision, emphasizing transparency and personal faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:45 IST
Political Storm: Karnataka Deputy CM's Isha Center Visit Sparks Debate
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Karnataka is buzzing with controversy following Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent visit to the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu, run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The event, which coincided with Mahashivaratri celebrations, has deeply divided the state Congress leaders.

K N Rajanna, the state's Cooperative Minister, expressed his disapproval over Shivakumar sharing a stage with figures critical of Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi. Rajanna questioned the appropriateness of such engagement, given Sadhguru’s public distancing from Gandhi.

In contrast, former MP D K Suresh defended his brother, asserting that Shivakumar kept the party informed about his attendance at the event. Suresh clarified that the visit was neither hidden nor politically motivated, a sentiment echoed by other party members who attribute the uproar to media sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025