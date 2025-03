Stalin's 72nd Birthday: A Celebration of Tamil Heritage and Resilience

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday, using the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to state autonomy and a two-language policy. Amid festivities at the DMK headquarters, Stalin emphasized opposition to Hindi imposition as he delivered his birthday message.

With family and party members by his side, Stalin cut a cake and administered an oath to DMK cadres, urging them to focus on safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interests. "Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win," Stalin proclaimed, as the headquarters echoed with the slogan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, extended birthday greetings, underscoring Stalin's ongoing influence in advocating for Tamil Nadu's rights and cultural identity. The day also saw Stalin inaugurate new admissions at a local school, continuing his focus on education.

