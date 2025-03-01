In a statement that could influence the ongoing geopolitical situation, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev announced that Russia is open to flexibility in discussions regarding the Ukrainian crisis. However, this flexibility is contingent on adherence to the Russian constitution and the existing realities on the ground.

Speaking through state news agency RIA Novosti, Medvedev emphasized that while Russia is prepared to negotiate, it will only engage with parties who demonstrate a willingness to communicate effectively. This statement comes amid ongoing tensions and military actions in the region.

Medvedev's comments suggest a potential opening for dialogue, dependent on counterparties' readiness to engage under Russia's stipulated conditions, reflecting a complex diplomatic landscape that continues to evolve.

