Medvedev Signals Conditional Flexibility in Ukraine Talks

Russia shows readiness for flexible talks on Ukraine, but conditions discussions to align with its constitution and ground realities, according to Former President Dmitry Medvedev. Talks are only to proceed with willing communicators.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:52 IST
Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a statement that could influence the ongoing geopolitical situation, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev announced that Russia is open to flexibility in discussions regarding the Ukrainian crisis. However, this flexibility is contingent on adherence to the Russian constitution and the existing realities on the ground.

Speaking through state news agency RIA Novosti, Medvedev emphasized that while Russia is prepared to negotiate, it will only engage with parties who demonstrate a willingness to communicate effectively. This statement comes amid ongoing tensions and military actions in the region.

Medvedev's comments suggest a potential opening for dialogue, dependent on counterparties' readiness to engage under Russia's stipulated conditions, reflecting a complex diplomatic landscape that continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

