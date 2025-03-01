Russia's Foreign Ministry has labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent trip to Washington as a failed diplomatic endeavor, marked by an intense clash with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a tense meeting at the White House, Trump criticized Zelenskiy, escalating tensions between Kyiv and its key military ally, the United States. Russian officials mocked the exchange, claiming that Zelenskiy's actions were driven by a desire to maintain power at any cost.

While Kyiv has denied these accusations, the incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions as Russia and Ukraine remain locked in conflict.

