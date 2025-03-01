Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Washington Visit: Diplomacy or Defeat?

Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent visit to Washington, calling it a political failure. Clashes with U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted deteriorating relations. Russian officials accused Zelenskiy of cynical power retention tactics. Kyiv dismissed such claims as tensions with Russia persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 19:27 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry has labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent trip to Washington as a failed diplomatic endeavor, marked by an intense clash with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a tense meeting at the White House, Trump criticized Zelenskiy, escalating tensions between Kyiv and its key military ally, the United States. Russian officials mocked the exchange, claiming that Zelenskiy's actions were driven by a desire to maintain power at any cost.

While Kyiv has denied these accusations, the incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions as Russia and Ukraine remain locked in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

