NATO Chief Urges Zelenskiy to Mend Ties with Trump

NATO Chief Mark Rutte advised Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to rebuild his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following a clash during their recent White House meeting. Rutte pressed the importance of maintaining good relations with Trump and the American leadership team in a call with Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:56 IST
Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Chief Mark Rutte has urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work on repairing his strained relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. The advice came after an 'unfortunate' encounter during Zelenskiy's visit to the White House, which highlighted tensions between the two leaders.

Speaking to the BBC, Rutte emphasized the importance of Zelenskiy finding a way to restore ties with Trump and the senior leadership in the United States. He relayed this counsel in a call with the Ukrainian leader on Friday, amid ongoing diplomatic challenges.

The NATO chief's intervention underscores the critical nature of maintaining strong international alliances, particularly with the U.S. as tensions continue to simmer over geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

