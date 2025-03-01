TMC Protests SFI Attack on Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a protest on Saturday after claiming that the Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu. The incident allegedly occurred at Jadavpur University, where Basu attended an annual meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh condemned the alleged attack, stating, "We are here to condemn this." The minister's car sustained visible damages, suggesting vandalism by SFI members according to the TMC.

Amid the uproar, TMC workers were seen voicing slogans against the attack as Basu was taken to SSKM hospital after protesters surrounded him. West Bengal TMC secretary Kunal Ghosh took to social media, condemning the incident and demanding identification and action against those responsible.

