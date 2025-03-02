Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron's Weekend of Talks

In a flurry of diplomatic activity, French President Emmanuel Macron initiated conversations with major international leaders on Saturday, setting the stage for crucial upcoming summits. Among those engaged were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Council President Antonio Costa, and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The dialogue was a prelude to a significant gathering in London on Sunday, followed by a special European Union summit slated for March 6. These discussions underscore the pressing need for cooperation and collaboration among European nations and allies.

Notably, a recent meeting at the White House revealed tensions between President Trump and President Zelenskiy, adding another layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)