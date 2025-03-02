Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Macron's Weekend of Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in discussions with several world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The talks were in preparation for upcoming European meetings aimed at addressing critical geopolitical issues. Tensions had escalated between Trump and Zelenskiy in a previous White House encounter.

In a flurry of diplomatic activity, French President Emmanuel Macron initiated conversations with major international leaders on Saturday, setting the stage for crucial upcoming summits. Among those engaged were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Council President Antonio Costa, and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The dialogue was a prelude to a significant gathering in London on Sunday, followed by a special European Union summit slated for March 6. These discussions underscore the pressing need for cooperation and collaboration among European nations and allies.

Notably, a recent meeting at the White House revealed tensions between President Trump and President Zelenskiy, adding another layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

