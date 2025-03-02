Left Menu

Neos Party Greenlights Historic Coalition in Austria

Austria's Neos Party members overwhelmingly approved a coalition with the People's Party and Social Democrats, securing their role in the upcoming government. The vote, held at a hybrid meeting with 2,000 members, saw a 94.13% majority, allowing Neos to lead foreign and education ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 02-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 19:20 IST
Neos Party Greenlights Historic Coalition in Austria
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a significant political move, members of Austria's Neos Party have voted in favor of joining a coalition with the conservative People's Party and the Social Democrats. The decision was ratified during a hybrid meeting, drawing participation from approximately 2,000 party members.

The provisional results were compelling, with 94.13% of the participating members supporting the coalition, exceeding the necessary two-thirds majority. This overwhelming approval paves the way for Neos to take significant roles in the forthcoming government.

As part of the coalition agreement, the Neos Party is set to oversee the foreign and education ministries, marking a historic collaboration in Austria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025