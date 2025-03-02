Neos Party Greenlights Historic Coalition in Austria
Austria's Neos Party members overwhelmingly approved a coalition with the People's Party and Social Democrats, securing their role in the upcoming government. The vote, held at a hybrid meeting with 2,000 members, saw a 94.13% majority, allowing Neos to lead foreign and education ministries.
In a significant political move, members of Austria's Neos Party have voted in favor of joining a coalition with the conservative People's Party and the Social Democrats. The decision was ratified during a hybrid meeting, drawing participation from approximately 2,000 party members.
The provisional results were compelling, with 94.13% of the participating members supporting the coalition, exceeding the necessary two-thirds majority. This overwhelming approval paves the way for Neos to take significant roles in the forthcoming government.
As part of the coalition agreement, the Neos Party is set to oversee the foreign and education ministries, marking a historic collaboration in Austria's political landscape.
