Left Menu

Unity Summit: Europe's Stand for Ukrainian Peace and Stability

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged European leaders to enhance defence efforts to support peace in Ukraine and continental stability. At a summit, leaders expressed support for President Zelenskiy, with the idea of a European-led peace plan needing U.S. backing. Diplomatic nuances were exchanged, seeking cohesive steps for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 21:16 IST
Unity Summit: Europe's Stand for Ukrainian Peace and Stability
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on European leaders this Sunday to enhance their defense commitments. The appeal, made at a summit that demonstrated European backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aimed to ensure peace in Ukraine and security across the continent.

Starmer emphasized the necessity of achieving favorable outcomes in Ukraine not only on moral grounds but as a security imperative for all nations. The meeting, attended by Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighted the urgency for a united strategy to deliver lasting peace and prevent future Russian aggression.

Efforts to appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump for support were underlying, as Europe seeks backing to realize a comprehensive peace plan, with crucial discussion revolving around defense spending and coordinated peacekeeping roles. Despite recent diplomatic tension, the summit underscored European determination for a cohesive approach to Ukrainian peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025