A senior Russian parliamentarian has lambasted a recent summit of European leaders in London, accusing it of failing to propose a viable solution to the war in Ukraine.

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, criticized the gathering as an ineffective continuation of a decade-long, unstrategic approach.

He argued that Ukraine's hopes rest solely on improved U.S.-Russia ties. Meanwhile, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the summit as a disappointing and unproductive display.

