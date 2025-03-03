Restoring Statehood: A Commitment for Jammu and Kashmir's Future

In a significant political move, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted on Monday the government's unwavering commitment to restoring full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the inaugural Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which marks the first of its kind in seven years, Sinha emphasized the occasion as more than a legislative formality, but rather a testament to good governance and inclusive development.

Sinha stressed that the primary aspiration of the region's residents remains the restoration of full statehood. He assured the assembly that the government comprehends the emotional and political depth of this desire and is fully committed to engaging with all relevant stakeholders to fulfill this promise.

The Lieutenant Governor further underlined the historical importance of this Budget session, highlighting it as a symbol of democratic empowerment and representative governance. Amidst notable economic growth, he reinforced the government's focus on building a prosperous future for Jammu and Kashmir, following the significant changes that have come since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)