U.S. Politics in Turmoil: Major International and Domestic Moves
The New York Times business pages report key political actions: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio bypasses Congress to send $4 billion in weapons to Israel, Democratic lawmakers invite former federal workers to protest President Trump's policies, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth halts cyber operations against Russia to engage with President Putin.
In a significant geopolitical maneuver, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has exercised 'emergency authorities' to circumvent Congress, authorizing a $4 billion weapons transfer to Israel. This decision highlights escalating tensions and urgent defense needs.
Meanwhile, domestic political friction sees some Democratic lawmakers inviting former federal employees to a speech on Tuesday. This move serves as a protest against the sweeping dismissals and budget reductions characterizing President Donald Trump's initial month in office.
On another front, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed U.S. Cyber Command to cease offensive cyber activity against Russia. This strategic pause aims to foster dialogue with President Vladimir Putin concerning Ukraine and restructure U.S.-Russia relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy is cancelled at US request, a Kyiv official says, reports AP.
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.