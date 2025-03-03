U.S. Politics in Turmoil: Major International and Domestic Moves

In a significant geopolitical maneuver, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has exercised 'emergency authorities' to circumvent Congress, authorizing a $4 billion weapons transfer to Israel. This decision highlights escalating tensions and urgent defense needs.

Meanwhile, domestic political friction sees some Democratic lawmakers inviting former federal employees to a speech on Tuesday. This move serves as a protest against the sweeping dismissals and budget reductions characterizing President Donald Trump's initial month in office.

On another front, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed U.S. Cyber Command to cease offensive cyber activity against Russia. This strategic pause aims to foster dialogue with President Vladimir Putin concerning Ukraine and restructure U.S.-Russia relations.

