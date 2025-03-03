Left Menu

Fiery Exchange Over Delhi's Health Infrastructure in Assembly

In the Delhi Assembly, a heated debate unfolded between BJP and AAP legislators over a CAG report on public health infrastructure. Speaker Vijender Gupta expelled AAP MLA Anil Jha for using 'unparliamentary' language during the altercation, which included BJP MLA Ashok Goel's critique of AAP's health policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A session in the Delhi Assembly erupted into a heated exchange as BJP and opposition AAP legislators debated the CAG report on public health infrastructure. Tensions peaked when Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered AAP MLA Anil Jha's expulsion for using 'unparliamentary' language.

The verbal clash intensified when BJP MLA Ashok Goel criticized the previous AAP government for its handling of health services. In response, AAP MLA Anil Jha's remarks led to accusations from BJP MLA Karnail Singh, claiming Jha hurt Hindu sentiments by likening the debate to a 'Ramleela.'

Amid the uproar, Speaker Vijender Gupta demanded an apology from Jha. Despite continued commotion, with members speaking over one another, Gupta instructed marshals to remove Jha from the assembly session.

