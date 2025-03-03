Stalin Urges Unified Stand on Tamil Nadu Delimitation
Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes that the delimitation exercise impacts Tamil Nadu's rights, urging political parties to view it beyond politics. He appeals to all parties, including BJP and TMC, to participate in an all-party meeting aimed at discussing the implications on Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister M K Stalin stressed on Monday that the delimitation issue is fundamentally tied to Tamil Nadu's rights and shouldn't be politicized. Addressing an event, Stalin, who also leads the DMK, accused the union government of proposing a three-language policy through compulsion while attempting to slash the state's parliamentary seats.
With an all-party meeting set for March 5 to address this delimitation exercise, Stalin highlighted that out of 40 parties, most have agreed to participate. However, key players like BJP and former Union Minister G K Vaasan's TMC have opted out.
Issuing an appeal to these parties, Stalin insisted the matter transcends political rivalry, urging them to join the discussion to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests and rights.
