Stalin Urges Unified Stand on Tamil Nadu Delimitation

Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes that the delimitation exercise impacts Tamil Nadu's rights, urging political parties to view it beyond politics. He appeals to all parties, including BJP and TMC, to participate in an all-party meeting aimed at discussing the implications on Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:45 IST
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin stressed on Monday that the delimitation issue is fundamentally tied to Tamil Nadu's rights and shouldn't be politicized. Addressing an event, Stalin, who also leads the DMK, accused the union government of proposing a three-language policy through compulsion while attempting to slash the state's parliamentary seats.

With an all-party meeting set for March 5 to address this delimitation exercise, Stalin highlighted that out of 40 parties, most have agreed to participate. However, key players like BJP and former Union Minister G K Vaasan's TMC have opted out.

Issuing an appeal to these parties, Stalin insisted the matter transcends political rivalry, urging them to join the discussion to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

